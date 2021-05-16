Alyssa Diaz's Baby Bump Was Real in 'The Rookie' — When Was She Pregnant IRL?

With Angela Lopez pregnant with Wesley's baby, we all knew a baby bump would be guest starring on Season 3 of The Rookie — but is it Alyssa Diaz 's real baby bump or is it fake? So many fans love that Angela is pregnant and still working as a detective. It's empowering, it's badass, and if Alyssa is pregnant in real life, that makes the whole thing even more special.

The message is that people who are pregnant should be supported to continue their career, and their jobs should work around the pregnancies. Not vice-versa. So when we learned the truth about Alyssa's maybe-real, maybe-not real baby bump, we got that much more excited.

Is Alyssa Diaz pregnant?

Alyssa is not pregnant now, but she was pregnant in 2020 when Season 3 of The Rookie was filmed. Hence, Angela's baby bump is the real deal! When Alyssa called up the showrunners and announced she was pregnant, the writers of the show decided to write in her pregnancy instead of cover it up. It worked for the show, and it worked for Alyssa. "Alyssa just had a baby in real life," series creator Alexi Hawley told Entertainment Weekly in January 2021.

She continued, "That was part of our journey this season was her calling up to say, 'I'm pregnant' and us going, 'Okay, great you're pregnant on the show.' Because it's 2020 and we're just rolling with everything. But I do think that ultimately it's been a great storyline for her character. It really does add a level of reality to her experience to finally get this job that she wanted so much, but to be pregnant going into it and knowing the consequences that could come if people knew about it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC

Alexi explained that this storyline with Angela being pregnant was meant to resonate with working mothers and mothers-to-be. It also brought up valid points, like how long can a pregnant cop continue to work? The job is physical and dangerous.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think it will resonate with a lot of women in the workplace who have had to walk that line. It does add a great layer of drama and complication to her story. How does she navigate being pregnant on the job? How does she navigate when and where to tell people? And then also how long can you really do the action-y part of being a cop when you're pregnant? There's a lot of really rich stuff that we mine with her," Alexi said.

Source: ABC