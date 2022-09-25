ABC's The Rookie kicks off Season 5 with new characters and a new path for its lead, John Nolan (Nathan Fillion). Although Nolan is by no means a rookie anymore, he still has a long way to go, and part of his path includes mentoring others. Actress Lisseth Chavez (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) has joined the cast as Celina Juarez, a new character.

Here's everything we know about Celina so far.