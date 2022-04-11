Born in November 1981 in Saint Croix, Mekia Cox decided to pursue a career as an actress long before she began her studies at Florida State University.

After a few episodic roles in hit TV series like CSI: NY, One Tree Hill, and Bones, she went on to play Sasha in Season 2 and 3 of 90210, Lizzy Gilliam in Undercovers, and Amanda Warner in Secrets and Lies. What's there to know about Mekia's personal life? Is she pregnant?