Is Mekia Cox Pregnant? She and Her Husband Already Have One Child TogetherBy Leila Kozma
Apr. 11 2022, Published 11:05 a.m. ET
Born in November 1981 in Saint Croix, Mekia Cox decided to pursue a career as an actress long before she began her studies at Florida State University.
After a few episodic roles in hit TV series like CSI: NY, One Tree Hill, and Bones, she went on to play Sasha in Season 2 and 3 of 90210, Lizzy Gilliam in Undercovers, and Amanda Warner in Secrets and Lies. What's there to know about Mekia's personal life? Is she pregnant?
Mekia Cox announced her second pregnancy in January 2022.
A successful actress, Mekia is best known for her work on the popular medical drama Chicago Med and the fan-favorite police procedural The Rookie. She joined the cast of The Rookie a few years ago, instantly amassing a loyal fan base thanks to her spot-on portrayal of Nyla Harper, a police detective who spent a considerable chunk of time working undercover.
Mekia confirmed her second pregnancy in January 2022, with a tweet and an Instagram post thanking the writers of The Rookie for accordingly tweaking Nyla's storyline.
"Much love to Alexi Hawley and the rest of The Rookie writing team for writing my pregnancy into the show. Happy to be on a show where pregnancy is acknowledged and celebrated," Mekia tweeted on Jan 24, 2022.
Mekia has yet to share further details about her pregnancy, and her due date is currently unknown. She may choose to take a break from the shooting of The Rookie. As she told One Chicago Center, she filmed the 2019 drama, If Not Now, When?, while expecting her first baby.
"My character was pregnant, and at the time, I was pregnant," she said. "So there were too many parallels. I was like, I have to play this role. I feel like this role was written for me to play."
Mekia and her husband, Britt Leach, welcomed their first baby in December 2018.
Mekia married Britt Leach, a basketball analyst, on April 28, 2018. Mekia and Britt held their wedding at the Samsara Gardens, a dance hall located in Miami, Fla.
"We have a tradition in my family of going to the Redlands every year on Christmas Eve Day to buy the most amazing sticky buns ever made," she told the Knot News. As Mekia explained, the Samsara Gardens has since become one of the most popular wedding destinations in the Miami area.
Mekia and Britt share a 3-year-old daughter.