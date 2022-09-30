Marg Helgenberger Returns to the 'CSI' Series — Is the Actress Married?

The return of CSI: Vegas also marks the return of yet another cast member from the original series. In Season 1, CSI veterans William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprised their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively. Though sadly, neither of them is returning for Season 2, another familiar face is back on the case to help take the sting out of their absence.

Marg Helgenberger returns to the world of CSI as a series regular in CSI: Vegas. She reprises her role as Officer Catherine Willows. Marg had previously starred in 12 out of 15 seasons of the original series.

But what has she been up to outside of acting? Is Marg Helgenberger married? Does she have any kids? Let's break it down.