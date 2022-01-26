Jorja Fox Announces Departure From 'CSI: Vegas' After One Season

Following the high of Season 1, CBS delivered both good and bad news: though CSI: Vegas will be back with a second season, William Peterson will not be returning. However, he will continue to executively produce the series.

With one familiar face missing from the mix, it can't be that different, right? Well, we have something to tell you — Jorja Fox isn't coming back either. We know, you're probably wondering, "why is she leaving CSI: Vegas?" If you're curious, keep reading to find out.