Logo
Home > Tv > CSI: Vegas
CSI Vegas returning
Source: CBS

Some of Our Favorite Characters From the Original Are Coming Back to ‘CSI: Vegas’

By

Oct. 6 2021, Published 10:09 p.m. ET

We were promised a new sequel to our favorite procedural forensic drama show, and the day has finally come. Fans were thrilled with the news and eager to see how the show would reboot. So, who is returning to CSI: Vegas from the original series? Here’s what we know so far.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is returning to ‘CSI: Vegas'?

When our favorite show goes off the air — especially if we’ve been blessed with several seasons — it’s not easy to say goodbye. For fans of the uber-popular CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, they had storyline after storyline for 15 years before the show went off the air.

Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle come to the aid of a former colleague
Source: CBS
Article continues below advertisement

And the show was at the top of the ratings game for over a decade, launching a television franchise that began a whole new genre of television. And people clearly loved what they were seeing. There were several spinoffs following the same format but in a different city or a different investigative unit.

Now, fans who have been missing the original feel of CSI are crying tears of joy. On March 31, word was made official when Deadline reported a new sequel of the popular show from the early 2000s.

Article continues below advertisement
CSI: Vegas on CBS
Source: CBS

The first episode of the new show began airing on CBS on Oct. 6, 2021, and not only are we getting back to the old stopping ground of Vegas, but there are also some familiar faces returning too.

The original leader of the forensic detectives, Gil Grissom, played by William Petersen, will be reprising his role for CSI: Vegas. William was a part of the show for nine seasons between 2000 and 2010, choosing to leave at the completion of Season 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Jorja Fox, who played Sara Sidle, another major character on the series, is returning for the new show as well. Her character’s storyline was a part of close to 300 episodes, and it would be hard to see another Vegas-location CSI series without her in it.

Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

In addition, David Hodges’ character, played by Wallace Langham, has also been confirmed to be involved in the storyline of CSI: Vegas. Wallace joined the series late into Season 3 as a recurring character until Season 7. When Season 8 began in 2008, Wallace became a main fixture in the show.

The fourth person who was a mainstay on the original show that’s making a return in the new spinoff is Paul Guilfoyle, who portrayed Jim Brass. Though he’s not going to be a main character in the new show, he’s been confirmed as returning for at least two episodes.

Article continues below advertisement
New characters on CSI: Vegas
Source: CBS

Who are the new main characters in ‘CSI: Vegas'?

Of course, with a new show comes some new characters who will be joining the seasoned experts. New regulars include Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), the new head of the crime lab, and Joshua Folsom (Matt Lauria), a Level III CSI who is typically the lead investigator on cases.

Article continues below advertisement

Two other new characters heading to the CSI: Vegas team also include Hugo Ramirez (Mel Rodriguez), the head medical examiner, and Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon), a Level II CSI who is an immigrant who followed her dreams to Las Vegas.

CSI: Vegas airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Don't Worry, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Fans — Marty Deeks Isn't Leaving the Show Yet

Glen Carter's Time on 'The Blacklist' Will End Due to Clark Middleton's Death

Yolanda McClary Is Back Solving Murder Mysteries in 'The Jane Doe Murders'

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.