Some of Our Favorite Characters From the Original Are Coming Back to ‘CSI: Vegas’

We were promised a new sequel to our favorite procedural forensic drama show, and the day has finally come. Fans were thrilled with the news and eager to see how the show would reboot. So, who is returning to CSI: Vegas from the original series? Here’s what we know so far.

Who is returning to ‘CSI: Vegas'?

When our favorite show goes off the air — especially if we’ve been blessed with several seasons — it’s not easy to say goodbye. For fans of the uber-popular CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, they had storyline after storyline for 15 years before the show went off the air.

Source: CBS

Article continues below advertisement

And the show was at the top of the ratings game for over a decade, launching a television franchise that began a whole new genre of television. And people clearly loved what they were seeing. There were several spinoffs following the same format but in a different city or a different investigative unit.

Now, fans who have been missing the original feel of CSI are crying tears of joy. On March 31, word was made official when Deadline reported a new sequel of the popular show from the early 2000s.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: CBS

The first episode of the new show began airing on CBS on Oct. 6, 2021, and not only are we getting back to the old stopping ground of Vegas, but there are also some familiar faces returning too. The original leader of the forensic detectives, Gil Grissom, played by William Petersen, will be reprising his role for CSI: Vegas. William was a part of the show for nine seasons between 2000 and 2010, choosing to leave at the completion of Season 9.

Article continues below advertisement

Jorja Fox, who played Sara Sidle, another major character on the series, is returning for the new show as well. Her character’s storyline was a part of close to 300 episodes, and it would be hard to see another Vegas-location CSI series without her in it.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition, David Hodges’ character, played by Wallace Langham, has also been confirmed to be involved in the storyline of CSI: Vegas. Wallace joined the series late into Season 3 as a recurring character until Season 7. When Season 8 began in 2008, Wallace became a main fixture in the show.

The fourth person who was a mainstay on the original show that’s making a return in the new spinoff is Paul Guilfoyle, who portrayed Jim Brass. Though he’s not going to be a main character in the new show, he’s been confirmed as returning for at least two episodes.

Article continues below advertisement