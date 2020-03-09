We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
is-deeks-still-on-ncis-1-1583764752984.jpg
Source: Getty

Don't Worry, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Fans — Marty Deeks Isn't Leaving the Show Yet

By

A recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode saw the brutal kidnapping of a newly-hired agent, Fatima Namazi, further proving that no cast member is safe on the show.

From an FBI agent's sudden — and ever-so-suspicious — disappearance to work-related injuries, there's been an unusually high number of accidents taking place in Season 11 of the popular police procedural drama. Worried fans would like to know: what's going on with Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen)? Is he still on NCIS: Los Angeles

So, is Marty Deeks still on 'NCIS: Los Angeles'?

Much like the rest of the cast, Deeks had to confront a vast range of unexpected challenges and some life-threatening predicaments during Season 11 of NCIS: Los Angeles. The sharp-witted LAPD-NCIS Liaison Officer was plunged into all sorts of trouble. "Alsiyadun" saw him put his life on the line to help find a missing recruit, Fatima (Medalion Rahimi). In "The Circle," he and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) broke into a locked-up warehouse where a group of human traffickers hid their victims. 