Don't Worry, 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Fans — Marty Deeks Isn't Leaving the Show Yet

A recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode saw the brutal kidnapping of a newly-hired agent, Fatima Namazi, further proving that no cast member is safe on the show.

From an FBI agent's sudden — and ever-so-suspicious — disappearance to work-related injuries, there's been an unusually high number of accidents taking place in Season 11 of the popular police procedural drama. Worried fans would like to know: what's going on with Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen)? Is he still on NCIS: Los Angeles?