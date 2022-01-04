OK, Where Has Kensi Been — Is She Leaving 'NCIS: Los Angeles'?

We can all breathe easy knowing that Daniela Ruah, who plays Kensi, does not appear to be exiting NCIS: Los Angeles. In fact, it's quite the opposite! For the Jan. 2 episode, she relocated from in front of the camera to behind it, as director.

This is not the first episode of NCIS: Los Angeles Daniela has directed. Her directorial debut was the "Russia, Russia, Russia," episode which aired in February 2021.