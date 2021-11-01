Where Is LL Cool J Now? Let's Play Catch up

For more than 40 years, LL Cool J has been in the public eye in some way, shape, or form. He is truly the master of reinventing himself and with each new project, we learn just how talented he is. From rapper to television star, and everything in between, we want to get into what his next move will be. What is LL Cool J doing now? Whatever it is, it's bound to be good.

What is LL Cool J doing now?

After being nominated six times, LL Cool J finally made it into the Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame, and rightfully so. Joining him in the 2021 class is Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Gos, Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, and Foo Fighters. His performance, much his like career, was unmissable and electric. LL Cool J performed a medley of some of his best songs including "All I Have" with J.Lo, and "Rock the Bells" with recent restaurant owner Eminem.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

And, who better to induct one of the best hip-hop artists of our time than another legend of the genre? Dr. Dre brought LL Cool J on stage with these words: "What does LL really stand for? Ladies love? Living large? Licking lips? I’m here because I think it stands for living legend.” Only a living legend like LL Cool J would get a standing ovation from Dave Grohl.

When asked by Variety about his love of hip-hop, LL Cool J had nothing but love: "It changed our lives. Me being a kid from Queens, it gave us an opportunity to express ourselves creatively and artistically and to really level up." He went on to say, "As a young Black kid in Queens it made me feel empowered. It was the first time I saw kids that looked like me saying something that sounded powerful because, to be honest, most of the time I saw them on the news was...in handcuffs."

Article continues below advertisement