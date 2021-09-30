Eminem's New Detroit Restaurant Is Named After a Famous Lyric

Read on for everything we know about this musician's venture into the culinary arts.

Marshall Bruce Mathers III, known professionally as Eminem , is famous for his wide discography, but he's added a new role to his resume: restaurateur. Eminem recently opened a restaurant in Detroit called Mom's Spaghetti, a nod to a lyric from his song "Lose Yourself." Fans were delighted to see him make an appearance at the restaurant's opening, but what's on the menu?

What's on the menu at Eminem's restaurant?

The idea to open a restaurant based on one of his most famous lyrics didn't occur to Eminem just now. CNN reports that Mom's Spaghetti started as a pop-up in 2017, but the idea stuck around and has now made its way to a permanent venue on Woodward Ave in Detroit, Michigan. Mom's Spaghetti is located inside the larger Union Assembly restaurant, owned by Union Joints Restaurant Group.

Mom's Spaghetti is designed around the food for which it's named, with three key menu items: Mom's Spaghetti for $9, Mom's Spaghetti with Meatballs for $12, and a 'Sgetti Sandwich, spaghetti on bread, for $11. While this might not sound like much for a restaurant run by a celebrity, there's a chance Eminem will expand his menu selection if the restaurant is successful. Currently, the restaurant has a walk-up format with primarily outdoor seating.

As per Michigan Live, Shady Records has a partnership with Union Joints Restaurant Group, and Mom's Spaghetti had pop-ups at many of Eminem's concert venues such as Coachella, Firefly Music Festival, and Governor's Ball. Union Joints Restaurant Group also helped deliver food from Mom's Spaghetti to frontline workers during the pandemic.

Paul Rosenberg, Eminem's manager, said, "We’ve had a lot of fun putting this project together with the folks at Union Joints, and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive. The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring spot that would be open all year long."

Curt Catallo, co-owner of Union Joints, talks about what makes this particular spaghetti recipe stand out. "We’re proud of the fact that we created a scratch sauce that tastes like it’s straight from the jar, and wok-firing the noodles gives it that leftover pasta snap.The walk-up window and small diner-like spot for people to eat, adds to the feeling that this is a homegrown, DIY experience."

Additionally, there's a small eight-person capacity merch store above the restaurant called The Trailer, a nod to Eminem's character in 8 Mile. The merchandise will be a collection of Mom's Spaghetti-themed wear, plus Eminem memorabilia with stock that will rotate out for a one-of-a-kind opportunity.