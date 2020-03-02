We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
who-is-jake-ncis-los-angeles-1583191103867.jpg
Source: Instagram

Remember Jake From 'NCIS: Los Angeles'? Here's When We Last Saw Him

By

Now that NCIS: Los Angeles has been around for 11 seasons (that’s over 250 episodes), we occasionally have trouble staying on top of those secondary characters that are somehow important to the plot yet rarely make appearances on the show.

For example, when Callen referenced "Jake" on a recent episode of the police procedural, it took us a minute to figure out how he fits into the OSP orbit. Here’s a refresher for those of you struggling to keep up.

Who is Jake on 'NCIS: Los Angeles'?

The young boy is Callen’s nephew, though the Special Agent in Charge didn’t know he existed until Season 8. Callen learned from his father, Nikita Reznikov, that he has a half-sister named Alexandra Reynolds, who is Jake’s mother. The siblings met for the first time after Alexandra’s mom was poisoned in an attempt to get to Reznikov.