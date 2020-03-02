We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty

Meet Medalion Rahimi, the Actress Who Plays Fatima on 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

Fatima Namazi (Medalion Rahimi) made her first appearance on NCIS: Los Angeles in the episode titled "Smokescreen," and viewers were immediately smitten. 

A talented hacker and a brilliant fighter, Fatima became a crucial part of the team in no time. As one of the first Muslim characters on the show, she helped raise questions about the role of traditions within the religious community and how these can be reconciled with Navy life. So, who is Fatima

Who plays Fatima on 'NCIS Los Angeles'?

The talented hacker and brilliant special agent is played by model-turned-actress Medalion Rahimi. 

Originally, Medalion joined the star-studded cast of NCIS: Los Angeles as a guest actress. Her rare talent and exceptional ability to deliver unforgettable riposte and perform in fight scenes eventually landed her a permanent role on the show. 

According to TV Line, she was officially promoted on Feb. 5, 2020, and she appeared in every episode since. 