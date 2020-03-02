Meet Medalion Rahimi, the Actress Who Plays Fatima on 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

Fatima Namazi (Medalion Rahimi) made her first appearance on NCIS: Los Angeles in the episode titled "Smokescreen," and viewers were immediately smitten.

A talented hacker and a brilliant fighter, Fatima became a crucial part of the team in no time. As one of the first Muslim characters on the show, she helped raise questions about the role of traditions within the religious community and how these can be reconciled with Navy life. So, who is Fatima?