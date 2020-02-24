Hold on, Is Scott Bakula Leaving 'NCIS: New Orleans'?

Dwayne Pride has been through a lot on NCIS: New Orleans and he’s also an integral part of the team that has made NCIS what it is through the years.

As one of the original stars of the show, Pride (played by actor Scott Bakula) holds a special place in the hearts of his many fans. But given the shocking loss of other beloved cast-members, we're coming to wonder whether Pride’s end is inevitable.

