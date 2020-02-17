What's Next for Sebastian Lund? The Agent Might Leave 'NCIS: New Orleans' Soon

Sebastian Lund (Rob Kerkovich) officially joined the NCIS: New Orleans team in Season 3, having spent years working as a forensic scientist at the Jefferson Parish. It didn't take long for the talented agent to establish himself as a core part of the team, and his confabs with Tammy Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) left fans hoping for more.

He announced his new plans to join the REACT team in Season 6. What's next? Is Sebastian leaving NCIS: New Orleans for good?