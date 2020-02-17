We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
What's Next for Sebastian Lund? The Agent Might Leave 'NCIS: New Orleans' Soon

Sebastian Lund (Rob Kerkovich) officially joined the NCIS: New Orleans team in Season 3, having spent years working as a forensic scientist at the Jefferson Parish. It didn't take long for the talented agent to establish himself as a core part of the team, and his confabs with Tammy Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) left fans hoping for more. 

He announced his new plans to join the REACT team in Season 6. What's next? Is Sebastian leaving NCIS: New Orleans for good? 

The last episode of 'NCIS: New Orleans' featured some unexpected twists and turns.

Sebastian announced his plans to join the Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Team (REACT) in one of the first episodes to air in Season 6, and his dreams might be about to come true. 

The episode titled "Bad Moon Rising" saw the quirky forensic scientist, hacker, and investigator go undercover as part of his most complicated missions to date. He had to integrate into a group of white nationalists to stop them from committing mass murder. However, the mighty task came with some unexpected challenges. 