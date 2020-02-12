We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > NCIS
charles-michael-davis-chicago-pd-1581543276064.jpg
Source: getty

'Chicago P.D.' Alum Charles Michael Davis Joins 'NCIS: New Orleans'

By

Another season in the Chicago-verse is bringing another cast shakeup along with it, and this time all eyes are on Chicago P.D. actor Charles Michael Davis.

Charles had a short run as a recurring character during Season 6 as Kim Burgess' doomed boyfriend, Blair Williams. Blair was a campaign specialist for police superintendent Brian Kelton when he and Kim first started their romance, but the pair was never meant to last and Blair was shot and killed just a few episodes after their hookup.