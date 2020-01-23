We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
how-did-nadia-die-in-chicago-pd--1579737839090.png
Source: nbc

Remember Nadia from 'Chicago P.D.'? Here's What Happened to Her

We always love a good crossover episode and thankfully, so do the writers of the Chicago-verse. 

One of craziest and most drama-filled of these crossovers took place during the joint investigation between two of Dick Wolf's greatest creations: Chicago P.D. and Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.