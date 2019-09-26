Jon Seda Won't Return to 'Chicago P.D.' as Antonio Dawson — Here's Why

NBC's hit series Chicago P.D. has certainly seen its fair share of casting shakeups, and we need to discuss the latest (and arguably most heartbreaking) exit. After six seasons on the show, one main cast member has said goodbye to the show for good, though producers are hoping that he'll make at least one more return to wrap up his storyline.

Jon Seda played Detective Antonio Dawson on the show since it began in 2014, but his character has been noticeably absent this season. After a Season 6 cliffhanger, we can't help but wonder what happened to Antonio on Chicago P.D.? Why Jon Seda left the show, if the show wants him to return as a guest star, and where we left off with Antonio's storyline.

What happened to Antonio on Chicago P.D.? Jon Seda has been part of the Chicago universe for longer than he was on Chicago P.D. He first began the role of Antonio Dawson on Chicago Fire, which premiered in 2012. He is the older brother of Chicago Fire character Gabby Dawson, and the character also appeared on the short-lived spinoff Chicago Justice.

On Chicago P.D., Antonio was a crucial figure who is a detective for the police force. He's taken part in numerous sting operations on the show alongside his partner, Detective Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). Antonio is also a devoted father to his two kids, Diego and Eva. So why did Jon Seda give up the role?

When Season 6 wrapped filming in April of 2019, Jon shocked fans by tweeting that he was done with the role of Antonio. "It’s been an honor portraying Det. Antonio Dawson in the #OneChicago world," the actor wrote. "To my cast #family, I’ll always treasure the time and stories we shared. To all you #chihards out there, THANK YOU for being the best of fans! We’ll Always have CHICAGO."

Of course, rumors began to circulate as to why the actor was leaving the show after six seasons. But, it appears that there is no bad blood between Jon and the cast, producers, or crew, as one insider reported that the actor just felt like his storyline and character had run out. According to several media outlets, Jon is well-liked by the Chicago P.D. family, and they are urging him to return to wrap his storyline.

What happened to Jon Seda's character on the show? To say that we need some closure on Antonio's storyline on Chicago P.D. is a gross understatement. When Season 6 ended, Antonio was seen in his car taking a pill, which implied that drug issues would cause him future problems. Antonio had struggled with drug usage before, but throughout Season 6, it was clear that the stress of his job was getting to him.

Antonio ended up seeking help after he took the pill, and he drove himself to a treatment facility. It was later revealed that Voight got him to a treatment center that would help him without blowing the whistle on his drug usage, and thus, hurting his career. The story has left off that Antonio is seeking treatment, which explains his absence. But, the showrunners still want Jon to return to the show.

Rick Eid, a producer for the show, told Cinema Blend that Antonio's storyline would be officially wrapped in the third episode of the seventh season. He also explained that Antonio's drug relapse storyline was written before it was known that Jon would not be returning to the show. He later said that Jon would always be able to return to the show in the future.