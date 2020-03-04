We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
roman-chicago-pd-1569368989677.png
Source: NBC/YouTube

Why Did Roman Leave 'Chicago P.D.'? Brian Geraghty Had an Unusual Contract

Back in 2016, it came as a total shock to Chicago P.D. fans when Officer Sean Roman (Brian Geraghty) left the show. Two episodes before the Season 3 finale, fans saw Roman get shot, leaving him severely injured. He could either be transferred to less active duty, or...retire. By the season finale, Roman decided to leave the police force for good and move from Chicago to San Diego. 

Roman asked his partner and ~romantic interest~ Kim Burgess (played by Marina Squerciati) if she would leave the force and move to San Diego with him, but she declined. So! Sad!