Some Fans Think That Officer Kevin Atwater's Days Are Numbered on 'Chicago P.D.'

After all, the plot of the show is all about high stakes and extremely stressful situations, and it's no surprise that many people have come and gone over the years.

Since Chicago P.D. premiered in 2014, fans have often been on edge about whether their favorite character would leave the force (and the show) for good.

Is LaRoyce Hawkins leaving Chicago P.D .? His character has given viewers some stressful moments in the past, but is it the end for him?

Though LaRoyce Hawkins has been playing Officer Kevin Atwater for eight seasons (the character actually first appeared on Chicago Fire in 2013), some viewers are convinced that he's going to leave the show next.

Is LaRoyce Hawkins leaving 'Chicago P.D.'?

The actor himself has not indicated that he is set to depart from the popular NBC series, but there are a few reasons why fans got concerned about his future. In March of 2021, Executive Producer and Director Eriq La Salle left Chicago P.D. and LaRoyce paid tribute to his close friend on Instagram. "To a bittersweet swan song well deserved," he wrote on his post. "May we Protect and Serve the dreamers we deferred. From the heart to Eriq La Salle."

Though the post was meant to commemorate Eriq's exit from Chicago P.D., some fans thought that LaRoyce was the one who was announcing his departure. However, he has continued appearing in episodes since Eriq left the show. Aside from the heart-stopping Instagram post, Eriq's character's storyline has also gotten fans concerned.

Plus, Atwater has been questioning his role on the force on-and-off for a few seasons. When he reported Officer Tom Doyle (Mickey O'Sullivan) for stopping a man without probable cause, he dealt with the wrath of the third-generation officer and his cronies. At one point, they even planted drugs in his car. The harassment continued through Season 8 as well, and he questioned whether it's worthwhile to stay at his job. At this time, it does not appear as if LaRoyce or his character are going anywhere.

Source: NBC, Instagram