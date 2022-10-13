Is Jay Halstead Coming Back to 'Chicago P.D.'? Why Some Fans Believe Jesse Lee Soffer's Returning

However, despite Soffer's exit being made public before Season 10 started and NBC heavily promoting his final episode, some of the show's viewers are in denial. They're already asking if Halstead is coming back to Chicago P.D. and one can't blame them — thanks to a little detail in his farewell that made it a little less than concrete.

Keep reading to find out why people believe Jesse Lee Soffer is returning and if there's any truth to the theory.