Is Jay Halstead Coming Back to 'Chicago P.D.'? Why Some Fans Believe Jesse Lee Soffer's Returning
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Chicago P.D. Season 10.
NBC's Chicago P.D. has entered its post-Jay Halstead era, but Jesse Lee Soffer's character is still on everyone's mind. Fans were devastated when it was announced that Soffer would be leaving the series and surprised when it happened just three episodes into the new season. In the Oct. 5 episode, "A Good Man," Halstead resigned and left for Bolivia rather than participate in another cover-up.
However, despite Soffer's exit being made public before Season 10 started and NBC heavily promoting his final episode, some of the show's viewers are in denial. They're already asking if Halstead is coming back to Chicago P.D. and one can't blame them — thanks to a little detail in his farewell that made it a little less than concrete.
Keep reading to find out why people believe Jesse Lee Soffer is returning and if there's any truth to the theory.
Here's why 'Chicago P.D.' fans think Jay Halstead is returning.
At the end of "A Good Man," Jay Halstead threw his wife, Hailey Upton — and the audience — for a loop when he revealed that he had resigned from the Intelligence Unit. Not only did he quit, but he had already chosen his next career move: to return to the U.S. Army. And on top of that, his new Army gig was sending him to Bolivia!
That was a lot to process, but Chicago P.D. viewers are taking solace in one small fact about Halstead's new role. He said that his job would take him to Bolivia for eight months. That suggests that after eight months, he could potentially come back to Chicago, back to Upton, and thus back to the TV series.
But while that's technically possible, is there any proof that it's actually happening?
Is Jay Halstead really returning to 'Chicago P.D.'?
Unfortunately for Jesse Lee Soffer fans and Upstead die-hards, there's no proof that Chicago P.D. has any intention to bring the actor back, either in Season 10 or otherwise. Neither Soffer nor anyone else involved in the production has said anything about official plans for a guest appearance.
That's something that would almost certainly be known in advance, because NBC would want to promote Halstead's return to all the fans who are upset about him leaving in the first place.
It's possible that Soffer pops up near the end of the season for Halstead to officially say goodbye to Upton, similar to how Monica Raymund appeared on Chicago Fire just so Gabriela Dawson could end her marriage to Matthew Casey. But unlike Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. doesn't often go back to former main characters.
Antonio Dawson could've returned after Jon Seda departed the show, since his character was off in rehab. However, he was mentioned once and has never been referenced again.
It's more likely that Chicago P.D. threw in the "eight months" line because it wouldn't make logical sense for Halstead to immediately decide he was never coming back. He wouldn't know that right after taking his new job. But the show can't blame fans for taking that line and running with it when they don't want the character to go.
Chicago P.D. airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.