A Definitive Timeline of 'Chicago P.D.'s' Resident Ross and Rachel, Burgess and Ruzek

In Season 1 of Chicago P.D., Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) made a sassy remark to Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), and his life was never the same.

Lest we knew it, we were in for relationship ride that would make Ross and Rachel's on-and-off again relationship seem tame by comparison.

Are Burgess and Ruzek back on in Chicago P.D. Season 10? Before we answer that question, let's take a trip back in time and recap the Burgess/Ruzek timeline up until now, because we live for relationship drama.