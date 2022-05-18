Is Adam Ruzek Leaving 'Chicago PD' in Season 9? What About Ruzek and Burgess?

Ruzek has been part of the One Chicago series from the first season, when he was a recruit at the police academy. His time in the Intelligence Unit has been full of ups and downs, including his fair share of trouble with the police department and nearly being turned into a mole by Hank Voight's ex-partner Denny Woods. So, what are the chances that Season 9 is the last straw?

Read on as we analyze Adam Ruzek's future on Chicago P.D.