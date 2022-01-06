Burgess Suggests That Ruzek Should Date Someone Else on 'Chicago P.D.'

In the new promo for Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 10, it appears the episode will focus on Burgess and Ruzek's relationship. It also seems that Burgess will try to push Ruzek into meeting other women and moving on from her. At the beginning of the teaser, she says, "I think it would be better if we had more boundaries with Makayla. I'm only being realistic." She goes on to say, "We're not dating. You could meet someone."

He counteracts by saying he's going to leave, but Burgess attempts to explain that she's just trying to protect her daughter. As the trailer ends, Ruzek asks, "Are you guys gonna leave me?"