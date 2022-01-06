Who Plays Makayla on 'Chicago P.D': Meet One of IMDb's 'Best Kid Actresses'

Her first acting role came in 2019 when she starred in the award-winning indie film Saint Frances. Her only other roles have been a 2021 Christmas movie called The Christmas Pitch and of course, Chicago P.D.

Ramona first began working on the series after a delayed production schedule due to the initial COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020. After filming began again, Ramona came on set again as a recurring character. As of 2021, she was featured in six episodes of Chicago P.D. Her talent will undoubtedly earn her more appearances on the show throughout Season 9.