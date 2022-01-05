Things Have Changed for Hailey Upton on 'Chicago P.D.' — Could It Mean She's Leaving?

Chicago P.D. is a procedural police drama on NBC and a part of Wolf Entertainment's larger One Chicago franchise. This spinoff follows the officers of the 21st district of the Chicago Police Department as they try to keep the streets of the Windy City clean. The show stars Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, and Marina Squerciati.

As officers typically come and go throughout the series, what does the future hold for Upton's career as part of the Chicago police?