Things Have Changed for Hailey Upton on 'Chicago P.D.' — Could It Mean She's Leaving?By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Jan. 5 2022, Published 6:19 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert! This article contains spoilers for Chicago P.D. Season 9.
There's seemingly no end to Hailey Upton's (Tracy Spiridakos) troubles on Chicago P.D. Between a scandalous cover-up between her and Chief Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and harboring a secret marriage with a fellow detective, there's only so much pressure she can take before it comes to a head. As she grapples with her actions and relationships, could this be the end for Upton as part of the Chicago P.D.?
Chicago P.D. is a procedural police drama on NBC and a part of Wolf Entertainment's larger One Chicago franchise. This spinoff follows the officers of the 21st district of the Chicago Police Department as they try to keep the streets of the Windy City clean. The show stars Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, and Marina Squerciati.
As officers typically come and go throughout the series, what does the future hold for Upton's career as part of the Chicago police?
Is Hailey Upton qutting the Chicago P.D.?
Season 9 has placed Officer Upton in dire straits. In the season premiere — "Closure" — Voight and Upton argue over how to handle the consequences of their actions from the previous night. After Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) is assaulted and hospitalized, Upton ends up killing her assailant, Roy Walton (Michael Maize). In the end, Voight made the contentious decision to cover up the murder. Both of them were already pushed to the brink to avenge Burgess, but he instructed Upton to keep silent.
This action totally changes the dynamic between Upton and Voight. In an interview with TV Insider, Tracy Spiridakos stated that her character views Voight completely differently after the cover-up.
"She kind of had Vought on a pedestal for a long time and that's definitely changed," Tracy told TV Insider. "The way that she views him has shifted. I think she still respects him ... but the way that she sees him has changed and I haven't seen what's coming up for the two of them yet."
To complicate matters even further, the December 2021 finale left viewers with a major upset. The final moments of Season 9 Episode 9 reveal that she secretly marries Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer). As the season fires up again, the actors have confirmed that the force will react to the news in their own way.
"Being a cop and married in the same unit is not going to be easy," Jesse said to TV Insider.
Upton's character arc has been marked by drama and suspense all throughout Season 9, but does this spell the end of her career at the Chicago P.D.?
So far, no. As far as we know, there are no signs pointing to the fact that Upton is leaving just yet. There has also been no news on Tracy Spiridakos leaving the show.
But even though she'll still be around for the foreseeable future, that doesn't lessen the gravity of her situation.
While she grapples with the unavoidable shock of her marriage to Halstead, she still harbors a terrible secret that she's struggling to cope with. Upton is undergoing major changes and anything can happen.
Chicago P.D. airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.