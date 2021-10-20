Hailey Has a Lot Going On in 'Chicago P.D.' Season 9

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on Chicago P.D.

The detectives and other law enforcement in Chicago P.D. have gone through a lot over the years. And because Hailey's troubles from Season 8 followed her into Season 9, she continues to deal with the fallout. In Season 8, she killed a man and then covered up the murder. Season 9 explores how she handles what she did and how heavily the secret weighs on her.