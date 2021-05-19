'Chicago P.D.' Fans Are Worried Upton and Halstead's Relationship Won't Survive

Since finally kissing during the spring premiere titled "Tender Age" earlier this year, the partners — dubbed "Upstead" — have been having some issues balancing their work and keeping their relationship status on the down-low.

Things are not looking good for everyone's favorite Chicago P.D. couple Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton.

So, what is the future of "Upstead" on the NBC drama? Keep reading for some Season 8 spoilers!

The lack of boundaries has led to some major issues at work — and now it seems that Hailey (portrayed by actress Tracy Spiridakos) might be asking for a new partner to avoid any further problems.

Will Halstead and Upton break up after just getting together?

During Season 8, Episode 14, both Jay (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Hailey show up to work hungover, and to make matters worse, Sergeant Hank Voight finds out Hailey skipped a prestigious guest instructor gig at the police academy. The partners go on to blow their cover during an investigation, prompting Voight to outright ask Hailey if she is dating her partner.

"If it affects how you police, it matters," Voight says, prompting Hailey to tell Jay she wants to set firm boundaries between their work and home life. Fast forward and the partners once again break the rules and enter a home without a warrant. However, they both deny they did anything wrong when asked by Voight.

Eventually, Hailey admits to Voight that she is in fact dating Jay and asks him if maybe she needs a new partner. "You two are a good team, I'm not splitting that up," Voight said, before adding, "Just be careful. ... I know you like to do things your own way. ... We need Jay just the way he is."

Ahead of the Season 8 finale, "Upstead" will be tasked with taking down a crime ring, which has kidnapped Superintendent Samantha Miller's son. And let's just say if Jay and Hailey's relationship gets in the way of the investigation, things might not end well for the couple.