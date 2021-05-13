Is There Still Bad Blood Between Adam Ruzek and Kim Burgess on 'Chicago P.D.'?

If you are a fan of Chicago P.D. , then there’s a chance that you’re also a fan of the relationship between Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati).

The Chicago franchise on NBC weaves together tales from the viewpoint of police officers, firefighters, the medical team at a big hospital, and firefighters in three separate shows with interlacing character arcs.

The power of their attraction proved too great to keep them separated, and they would get back together only to sadly break up again and again.

These two characters have stolen our hearts, and while they aren’t together at the moment, we think they won’t be able to say away from one another for too long. The two officers have obviously been attracted to one another since they first met, but by the end of Season 1, the difficulties of navigating love and their jobs drove them apart.

Even though the two of them haven't shared much screen time this season, it appears that when Adam and Kim are together he seems to be closed off from her. Is he mad at her about something? Why is there tension between them? Keep reading to find out what’s going on with these two.

Why is Adam mad with Kim on 'Chicago P.D.'?

At the beginning of Season 8 of Chicago P.D., it seemed like Adam and Kim were getting a bit closer, but as of recent, their relationship is the total opposite. Adam for the most part looks to be a bit standoffish when he's around Kim and it's totally obvious to viewers that there is tension. Surprisingly, even though there is this uneasiness Kim asks Adam during Episode 8 to be Makayla’s (Ramona Edith Williams) guardian if something was ever to happen to her.

She asks him this after being almost shot on the job while chasing a suspect, and he tells her, “I’m a little confused. You remember what’s been going on, the questions you’ve had about me? Things haven’t been too good between us." She then jogs his memory, and says, “We were supposed to have a baby together, dummy... Because we’re family. Because you and I are a lot of things including pretty screwed up.” (Kim lost the baby after getting injured on the job in Season 7.)

She adds, "Who knows if we’ll ever really get our act together? But her last name’s Burgess now, Adam, and one thing that we can be is this whole big round thing that can somehow protect her. It’s the only way that I can do this — be a good mom and be the kind of cop that I need to be. I need it.” Of course, Adam agrees to be there for Makayla even though he's still mad at Kim. Adam is still upset up with Kim after she questioned his actions when he chased down the man threatening his father’s life.

In Episode 10, Kim asks him right there on the spot, “What did you do”? Basically, she accuses Adam of shooting the man in the face that had his father at gunpoint. They end up getting into an argument, and Adams asks Kim, “How do you not know me better than that? How could you not know what my intentions are like?” and ever since the fight, Adam has been mad at Kim because he feels she doesn't trust him.