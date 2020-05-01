Adam Ruzek From 'Chicago P.D.' Has Been Through a Lot on the Show

At the beginning of the series, Adam Ruzek was a novice police officer, eager to get out on the job and make a difference in Chicago. However, through the years, his character has been through the wringer and really changed and matured.

Patrick John Flueger weighed in on how his character changed at the One Chicago press day . He said “I just think he’s a lot older than he used to be. He lives and breathes the job. I think about how I played the character the first couple of seasons – and even how he was written – he was kind of funny sometimes, he messed up all the time, and I don’t think you’re going to see that guy again. He’s a little broken and mature [now].”