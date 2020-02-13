This Is What Happened to Officer Kim Burgess on 'Chicago P.D.'

Season 7 of Chicago P.D. posed horrible challenges to Kim Burgess, a police officer who suffered a traumatic miscarriage after just a few weeks of pregnancy.

However, things might be looking up for the grief-stricken police officer. As the episode titled "Center Mass" reveals, Burgess' old fling, a certain officer named Sean Roman (Brian Geraghty is back in town — and ready to sweep her off her feet with renewed energy.

So, what happened to Kim Burgess in the past few Chicago P.D. episodes?