We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
what-happened-to-kim-chicago-pd-1581608432135.jpg
Source: Instagram

This Is What Happened to Officer Kim Burgess on 'Chicago P.D.'

By

Season 7 of Chicago P.D. posed horrible challenges to Kim Burgess, a police officer who suffered a traumatic miscarriage after just a few weeks of pregnancy. 

However, things might be looking up for the grief-stricken police officer. As the episode titled "Center Mass" reveals, Burgess' old fling, a certain officer named Sean Roman (Brian Geraghty is back in town — and ready to sweep her off her feet with renewed energy. 

So, what happened to Kim Burgess in the past few Chicago P.D. episodes? 

Burgess suffered a miscarriage just a few episodes ago.

"I Was Here" saw the quick-witted police officer rush to a crime scene after receiving a call from a domestic abuse victim while working at the public safety answering point, notes Country Living

Ignoring the restrictions forbidding her from fulfilling duties that might pose physical harm, Burgess (Marina Squerciati) drove over to a motel only to find the terrified young girl at risk of being assaulted. 