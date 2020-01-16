Will 'Chicago Med's Dr. Abrams Be OK After the Plane Crash? (SPOILERS)

The Chicago-verse has been having a rough season with beloved characters dying off or finding themselves in mortal danger and this week, the team at Chicago Med deals with the aftermath of a serious plane crash at Chicago’s O’Hare airport that has left dozens injured.

So, what's happening to Dr. Abrams on Chicago Med and will actor Ben Brennan leave the show? Keep reading to find out!

Dr. Marcel Crockett and his team are working against the clock to save the lives of patients when they come to realize that one of the badly burned patients is one of their own: Dr. Sam Abrams.

What's going on with Dr. Abrams on 'Chicago Med' and is he really dying?

As head of neurosurgery, Dr. Abrams is a veteran of Chicago Med who's been a fixture on the show since day one and has appeared regularly throughout all five seasons. He quickly established himself as the old, cantankerous doctor with no patience for privileged, younger doctors and their complaints about being overworked.

Source: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

While Dr. Abrams doesn’t have the warmest bedside manner, fans quickly came to appreciate his straightforward approach and respect the fact that he really knows what he's doing. As a specialist in neurosurgery, Dr. Abrams doesn’t appear in every episode, so the reveal that he was one of the people injured at the airport came as a big shock.

Jan. 15's title “The Ground Shifts Beneath Us,” suggests that there are big changes about to take place in the world of Chicago Med. But one thing that's not changing is whether or not Sam Abrams is staying alive. It turns out, he wasn't even the burn victim. Which is a little awkward because Sam's wife, Michelle, was about to pull the plug and let her "husband" die.

Twitter reactions to the twist showed joy for Dr. Abrams return —and more than a little anger at Michelle. "Dr. Abrams had better be filing for divorce from his ableist wife," one said. "Abrams isn't dead, she pulled the plug on a stranger OMG," another fan tweeted. That being said, Sam was told about his wife's plan to pull the plug. And he was cool with it.

Source: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Actor Brennan Brown, who plays Dr. Abrams, has been silent about what may happen to his character. In his tweet promoting this week’s episode, he simply posted three exclamation points. Perhaps he’s just as shocked about the development as we are!

Brennan brings a prickly but quiet charm to his character and has won a devoted following of fans through his tenure as Dr. Abrams. Having appeared on Chicago Med since 2015, the actor has also been in multiple episodes of CW’s Beauty and the Beast as Chief Ward and on Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle as Robert Childan.