Dr. Natalie Manning's Actions Are About to Catch Up With Her on 'Chicago Med'

In an exclusive from Deadline, it was revealed that actress Torrey DeVitto (and Natalie, as a result) would not be returning to the show for Season 7. Along with her, Yaya DaCosta, who plays ER nurse April Sexton, will also not be returning for the new season.

It's unclear if both women will see Season 6 to its end, though they each have other projects lined up post-Chicago Med.

