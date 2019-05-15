'Chicago Med' Might Lose a Third Main Character at the End of Season 4

Less than a month after it was revealed that Colin Donnell and Norma Kuhling won't be returning to Chicago Med after Season 4, fans are fearful that Oliver Platt, who plays Dr. Daniel Charles, is also bidding farewell to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Here’s what you need to know about the head of psychiatry before watching the last two episodes of the season.

Is Oliver Platt leaving Chicago Med? Fans think the actor might be exiting the medical drama based on a promo for Episode 21. In the clip, Charles’ ex-wife Caroline (guest star Paula Newsome) reveals that she’s returning to Minneapolis.

"To keep her in his life, he’ll have to sacrifice everything," a dramatic voiceover tells viewers as Charles hands Caroline a piece of paper. "You’re resigning from Med," she says, surprised, leaving us feeling both devastated and charmed by the romantic gesture.

Source: NBC

But before fans lose their minds over the possibility that we’re saying goodbye to three main characters at the end of this season, it’s important to remember that a lot can happen over the course of two hour-long episodes. Just because Charles wants to resign doesn’t mean Caroline will let him.

Don’t forget, we once thought Dr. Charles was a goner at the end of Season 2. Two years ago, fans were also wondering what would happen to the doc after he was shot by one of his former psych patients outside the hospital. Thankfully, he survived the ordeal and even testified that his attempted killer was legally insane at the time of the shooting.

Source: NBC

So, will it be love that causes Charles to decisively leave his role at Chicago Med? We’ll have to wait and see. There’s been some drama surrounding Colin and Norma’s exits.

We’d be surprised if Oliver was written off the series given the alleged tension surrounding Colin and Norma’s upcoming departures. In April, Deadline reported that the duo was leaving due to creative reasons relating to their characters’ story evolutions. Colin, who plays Dr. Connor Rhodes on the series, responded to the news on Twitter, writing, "Sorry to say that this is true. I love my #ChicagoMed #OneChicago family dearly. And a special thank you to all the fans that have made these last four seasons so amazing."

Source: NBC

Norma, who joined the show as Dr. Ava Bekker at the end of Season 2, also posted a heartfelt tribute. "Thank you Chicago Med for two amazing years! Really going to miss this family, but feeling nothing but gratitude," she wrote on Instagram. "A huge thank you to @nbc and @dickwolf for bringing me on board, to the best cast and crew imaginable, and finally to the fans for making these shows what they are. Can’t wait to cheer #OneChicago on in its future seasons with you!"