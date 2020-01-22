We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
gwen-garrett-chicago-med-1579725747615.JPG
Source: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Everyone Hates 'Chicago Med's COO Gwen Garrett — Here's Why

By

A new week brings a fresh batch of complicated cases to Chicago Med as the team of doctors and nurses battle to keep their patients alive while also contending with their own personal dramas.

On Jan. 15's episode, hospital COO Gwen Garrett got into it with Chief of Services, Sharon Goodwin at the Gaffney Medical Center, which led to a controversial medical decision that left fans angry.