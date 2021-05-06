Some 'Chicago P.D.' Fans Think That Burgess Is About to Quit

The Season 8 finale of Chicago P.D. is just around the corner, and some fans are already worrying about what the future will hold for Kim Burgess . She is in the process of adopting Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams), and, as some fans believe, having a kid might make her warier of exposing herself to danger at work. But is she really going to leave the Intelligence Unit? Is there any truth to the latest rumors about her departure?

So, is Burgess thinking about leaving the Intelligence Unit?

Episode 13 zooms in on the latest developments taking place in Burgess's life. As the episode reveals, taking care of a kid while working at Chicago P.D. comes with a lot of pressure — which, some viewers predict, might end up wearing her down. But is she going to leave the Intelligence Unit of Chicago P.D.?

In Episode 13, Burgess succeeds in patching things up with Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), who, despite all their past differences, agrees to become Makayla's guardian.

In a recent interview with Cinema Blend, actress Marina Squerciati drew a parallel between the challenges she has had to face as an actress and mother-of-one and the complications her on-screen character, Burgess, came upon while juggling work and her personal life. As Marina suggested, Burgess alleviated at least some of the pressure by making a pact with Ruzek.

"I really do put away my home life. And I think that's what Burgess did until it was no longer possible. And that's the whole point of the episode," Marina told the outlet. "She was able to bifurcate her life until she couldn't. By naming the guardian, she was able to do it again to be a good mom and the kind of cop she needs to be."

Judging by Marina's prognosis, Burgess may be able to continue working for the Intelligence Unit. Unless... the Season 8 finale of Chicago P.D. shakes things up. Marina told Cinema Blend that the episode would be a real head-scratcher.

