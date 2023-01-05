Ruzek's Friend Detective Borkowski on 'Chicago P.D' Is Played by This 'Suits' Actor

Borkowski is played by Tom Lipinski, who has appeared on several hit TV series in recent years. He's one of several actors who has previous history with the Dick Wolf universe of shows. He guest-starred as Ben Blake in FBI Season 2, Episode 8, "Codename: Ferdinand."

Much earlier in his career, he also guest-starred on Law & Order: Criminal Intent (as three different characters in the Season 9 episode "Three-in-One") and the original Law & Order (playing Derek Fanning in Season 20's "Blackmail").