Chief O'Neal's 'Chicago P.D.' Storyline Succumbs to a Shocking Fate

Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) goes all-in on nailing down Sean as the predator in question after needing somewhere to focus her attention when Halstead leaves. However, when she brings Voight on board, it’s clear that Sean is guilty of not only trafficking teenage girls, but potentially murder as well.

Voight and Upton keep the details on the down low in order to not offend their new chief of police, but when Chief O’Neal finds out about their investigation, he does what he can to keep his son out of trouble.