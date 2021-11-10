"Upstead" Might Be in Serious Trouble on 'Chicago P.D.'

Season 9 of Chicago P.D. puts Upton through the wringer. Not only is she dealing with the aftermath of killing a wanted murderer and covering it up, but her relationship with Halstead is also on the downswing.

Unlike the rest of the department, Halstead knows about what happened, but the secret still weighs heavily on Upton. Although they're engaged, Upton is barely hanging on as she grapples with her guilt.