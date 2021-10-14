Trouble Is Brewing Between Several 'Chicago P.D.' Characters — Who Will Leave the Show?By Leila Kozma
Oct. 14 2021, Published 10:30 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 9, Episode 4 of Chicago P.D.
Things are about to get more complicated between Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer).
Upton and Halstead got engaged in the Season 8 finale of Chicago P.D. But trouble started brewing between the two soon afterward, with Upton having to keep quiet about what went down the night Roy Walton (Michael Maize) died. What will happen next? Who is leaving Chicago P.D.?
So, who is leaving 'Chicago P.D.'?
A heated scene in Season 9, Episode 4 left many Chicago P.D. fans feeling worried about Upton, Halstead, and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe).
Determined to find out more about what had happened, Halstead heads out to the field where Roy's body was buried. Voight soon pulls up and tells Halstead that Upton had no choice but to shoot the man. A physical confrontation ensues, and Voight tells Halstead that he doesn't know his fiancée.
Some believe either Halstead, Voight, or Upton will be the character to leave the show next.
Some Chicago P.D. fans suspect that a psychological war of epic proportions is about to break out between Halstead and Voight.
As some people interpret the latest events captured on Season 9, Episode 4, Halstead won't be able to let Voight off the hook. A few are convinced that he will go about his business in a relatively caring kind of way, doling out just enough punishment to teach him a lesson.
Others believe that the conflict is yet to reach its highest height. As they argue, Halstead could attempt to destroy Voight's life. And then there are the Chicago P.D. fans who seem to be certain that Upton is about to land a "new job opportunity."
"Halstead is coming for Voight. He's going to confront Upton and tell her to turn him in," wrote a Redditor named u/thatssoshandy. "But then again, I think he might just ask for her side of what happened and once she tells him, he might keep it a f--king secret to save her a--. Either way, I don’t think Halstead is letting Voight off."
"If Jay will turn on Hank, Voight is going to eat him alive literally, it's a real bad decision," wrote u/LukeVoight5021. "No one crossed the line like this."
The rumors about Tracy Spiridakos's departure from 'Chicago P.D.' started to emerge quite a while ago.
Loyal viewers of Chicago P.D. have long suspected that actress Tracy Spiridakos might end up leaving for pastures new. Regardless, nobody saw a narrative twist of this scale coming.
The actress has yet to share details about what her plans for the future entail. The same goes for Jesse Lee Soffer, the actor playing Halstead, and Jason Beghe, who plays Voight. The actors have yet to share an update on social media about whether they have thought about leaving the show.
Catch new episodes of Chicago P.D. every Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.