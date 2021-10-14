Trouble Is Brewing Between Several 'Chicago P.D.' Characters — Who Will Leave the Show?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 9, Episode 4 of Chicago P.D.

Things are about to get more complicated between Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer).

Upton and Halstead got engaged in the Season 8 finale of Chicago P.D. But trouble started brewing between the two soon afterward, with Upton having to keep quiet about what went down the night Roy Walton (Michael Maize) died. What will happen next? Who is leaving Chicago P.D.?