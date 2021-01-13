'Chicago P.D.' Fans Think Actress Tracy Spiridakos Might Leave the Show

In a new trailer, Upton shares some exciting news with Halstead, telling him that she received a job offer as a "joint-level task force" at the FBI's New York bureau. Will she take it? Is she about to leave Chicago P.D. for good?

Things were shaping up between Detective Hailey Upton ( Tracy Spiridakos ) and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer ) in Season 7 of Chicago P.D. , but changes might be coming their way in Season 8.

In March 2020, NBCUniversal announced that it would temporarily suspend the production of Chicago P.D. As a result, Upton and Halstead's storyline had to be amended. In the Season 7 finale, they had an adorable phone call — in which Halstead asked Upton if she missed him.

Upton and Jay's on-screen chemistry didn't go unnoticed by fans, many of whom have been rooting for the duo for quite some time now. Some believed that the Season 7 finale would mark a new development in their relationship. But whatever was written in the stars was left un-screened as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic took hold over the entertainment industry.

"I will be back!" actress Tracy Spiridakos promised in a previous interview.

A wave of rumors about actress Tracy Spiridakos's departure from Chicago P.D. emerged in the spring of 2020. "Upton will be coming back. I will be back!" Tracy told CinemaBlend in an interview published on March 27, 2020.

"I'll be coming back when the show starts up again in the new season and Upton will be there, absolutely," Tracy said, before adding that "I was thrilled to get to go to New York and work with everyone over there. They're such a great group, and then knowing that I get to come back and be with the [Chicago P.D.] family again shortly after was very exciting."

As the newly released trailer proves, Upton has indeed returned to Chicago P.D. for Season 8. The forthcoming episodes will shed light on what's next for her and Halstead. She enjoyed considerable success at the New York bureau of the FBI, and the new job opportunity might turn out to be too tempting to turn down. Some fans believe Upton might end up prioritizing her career over her love life, which could have a detrimental impact on her blossoming relationship with Halstead.

But the new job offer could also serve as the final push for the duo. It could propel Upton to pluck up the courage and have a conversation with Halstead, Rick Eid, the showrunner of Chicago P.D. teased in a recent interview with CinemaBlend.

"They've been silent about their feelings for a long time. So, the job offer serves as a catalyst for them to open up to one another," Rick told the outlet, before adding that "Ultimately, it’s Upton's choice. Does she want to stay in Chicago and take a chance with Halstead, or move to New York and become an FBI Agent[?]"