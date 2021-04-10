Will the 'MacGyver' Reboot Have a Parallel Series Ending Like Its Predecessor?

CBS's MacGyver reboot is coming to an end. The action-adventure drama premiered in 2016 and centers around Angus "Mac" Macgyver (Lucas Till), an undercover U.S. government agent who works for a secret organization called the Phoenix Foundation. For five years, viewers watched Mac fight crime in unconventional ways as he relied on his brilliant problem-solving skills and sound knowledge. It was announced on April 7 that the reboot will air its series finale on April 30, 2021.

For multiple reasons, including a poor critical performance, the MacGyver reboot hasn't made the same cultural impact as its predecessor. However, the show must have been doing something right since it managed to stick around for five seasons. As the series finale nears, viewers may wonder if the reboot will have a similar series ending as the original.

How did the original 'MacGyver' television show end?

The original MacGyver series finale episode aired on April 25, 1992, on the ABC network. The show ran for seven seasons. For those who don't remember, the '80s original series starred Richard Dean Anderson as Angus MacGyver. He was a secret agent for the mysterious Department of External Affairs. The show's fans loved that MacGyver could take ordinary items, such as a paper clip, and work complete wonders with it.

In Season 7, Episode 13, it was revealed that MacGyver had a son, Sean "Sam" Angus Malloy (Dalton James). Sean's mother is the photojournalist Kate Malloy, whom MacGyver met after he was in college. During this episode, he met Sam for the first time. At the end of Episode 14, viewers saw MacGyver leave the Phoenix Foundation for good and go on a road trip to get to know and spend time with Sam.

Could a similar storyline play out at the end of the modern MacGyver series? Could Lucas Till's character find out that he has a younger son or daughter from a mysterious woman from his past? Or will he decide to quit Phoenix and go explore the rest of the world? Who knows! It will be interesting to see what happens to Mac in the final two episodes. Lucas took to his Instagram account after finding out MacGyver was not being renewed for Season 6.

"The past five years have been what I will look on later as the most formative years of my life. Lots of tough, lots of love," he wrote on a screenshot of the announcement revealing the show's ending. "I made lifelong friends, actually no, family. I learned to push myself to new limits, breaking through and through and through. Was nervous to take up the mantle of an icon and you guys allowed me into your homes and accepted me. I'm like the Roger Moore of MacGyvers now thanks to your support."