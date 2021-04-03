The Animated 'Invincible' Series May Not Have a Similar Ending to the Comic Books (SPOILERS)By Toni Sutton
Apr. 2 2021, Published 11:38 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers on the ending of the Invincible comic series.
Amazon Prime’s Video animation series Invincible debuted on the streaming service on March 26. The show is based on comic books with the same name created by Robert Kirkman. It centers around a teenager named Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), whose father Nolan (J.K. Simmons) is an all-powerful Superman-inspired superhero Omni-Man.
Invincible is an extremely violent and gory series that explores the changing relationship Omni-Man has with his son after he presents him with some rather big and shocking news. Now that the series is in full swing on Amazon, fans are looking to see if the comic ending of Invincible will indicate what the show's ending will look like. Keep reading to find out how the comic ended and why the animated series may not follow suit.
How does the 'Invincible' comic end?
Invincible #144 is the last comic book in the Invincible series, and so many things happen as the ending ties everything together. Mark finally defeats Thragg as they battled in the sun's corona with the help of an unexpected source. After Thragg's body melts into the sun, his daughter surrenders once she realizes her father never cared for her or any of her siblings.
But right away, Robot puts his drone robots in a defensive position around Earth and then threatens the lives of all the children that are half Viltrumite on Earth if Mark doesn't agree to his demands. This leads to another massive battle with all the heroes of Earth teaming up with Mark, Eve, and their new Viltrumite army that's against Robot and his forces. Mark's brilliant plan once again achieves peace — the Viltrumites and Mark leave Earth to bring peace and prosperity to the galaxy.
However, before Mark leaves, he finally meets his son, Markus, aka Marky, whom he fathered with Anissa. Marky wants to stay on Earth and does not leave with his father. As the timeline speeds up, we see Marky and Terra grow up and find their own life paths. Meanwhile, Mark and his people bring peace to many worlds, and as things wrap up, little clues and quick cameos are made by certain characters that steer the reader to imagine future adventures with Marky, Terra, Eve, and Mark.
The 'Invincible' animated series may have a different ending from the comic.
Amazon Prime Video's animated Invincible series, for the most part, is accurate to the comics, but there have been a couple of big changes. For instance, one of the biggest and earliest surprises is that Omini-Man didn't murder the Guardians of the Globe until the 10th issue in the comics. That happened in Episode 1 of the show. Also, the fight between the Guardians of the Globe and Omni-Man doesn't happen the same way on the show.
The Guardians in the comic weren't a match at all for Omni-Man, but the show allows the Guardians to put up a decent fight, and Omni-Man lands himself in the hospital with a few injures. How Mark got his superhero name, Invincible, is another significant change. In the comic, Mark gets the idea for the name when he's bullied in school, and the kid says to him, "You're not invincible," even though he pretty much is.
Towards the end of Episode 1, viewers see Omni-Man give his son the name. He tells his son, "Kids your age think they're invincible, and it holds them back, makes them careless. The thing is, you're different. You actually are invincible." Invincible isn't an exact translation of the comics, so the ending for the animated series may not be anything like the one in the comic book. Who knows! Only time will tell.
The first four episodes of Invincible are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. New episodes drop Fridays.