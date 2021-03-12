Will 'Walker' Have a Similar Series Ending to the Original 'Walker, Texas Ranger'?

Even though there isn’t a shortage of horses and gunfights, the reboot works hard to modernize the series. The only real similarities to the original are that it’s filmed in Texas, and the lead character’s name and job are the same.

Twenty years ago, Walker, Texas Ranger starring Chuck Norris (Ranger Cordell Walker) aired its final episode. Now, Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) is back in Texas in a reboot of the classic series, titled Walker .

It's reported that Chuck himself gave the altered storyline his blessing. The original series was episodic, with the conflict wrapping up at the end of each episode, while the reboot is more serialized and includes mysteries that span the entire season, like Cordell's wife's death. We are curious to see how the show will pay homage to Walker, Texas Ranger as time goes on.

Often in episodes of a reboot, a similar storyline will happen. So maybe when the time comes Walker's series finale will be similar to the original. But how exactly did the original Walker, Texas Ranger end?

How did the original 'Walker, Texas Ranger' end?

On May 19, 2001, the Walker, Texas Ranger series finale aired on CBS after nine seasons. In the episode, gang leader Emile Lavocat (Marshall Teague) breaks his fellow gang members out of prison to help kill Walker and all the rangers he felt were a threat to his life. Walker's wife Alex (Sheree Julienne Wilson) goes into labor and makes it clear to him that she's concerned for his well-being and doesn't want to raise their baby alone.

Walker's crime-fighting best friend Trivette (Clarence Gilyard) asks his old girlfriend to marry him, which was a surprise. In the end, the Rangers take down the gang, Walker blows up Emile with a grenade, and Alex and Walker welcome their baby girl Angela. Could similar storylines play out in the end for the modern Cordell and his crew?

Could Walker possibly meet a new woman down the line and have a child? Could his partner Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan) ask her live-in boyfriend to marry her or vice versa? It will be interesting to see if an old enemy from Walker's past comes and tries to take him and anyone else close to him out, or if someone will seek retribution on behalf of somebody he arrested. When Walker made its debut back in January 2021, it became the CW's most-watched series premiere in five years.

