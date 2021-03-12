Chuck Norris Gave The CW His Blessing to Reboot 'Walker' — but Will He Be in It?

A lot of people were surprised when it was announced that Walker, Texas Ranger was getting the reboot treatment and that Chuck Norris wasn't going to be a part of it. The reboot, shortened to Walker , stars Jared Padalecki (from Supernatural) as Chuck's original character, Cordell Walker. Could Walker really be Walker without Chuck Norris? After all, Chuck helped create the original show and actually still owns the rights to it. Chuck Norris IS Walker.

This makes us wonder...will Chuck ever make a cameo? In a time when surprise cameos are all the rage (think Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian, even though that was technically CGI, and Pietro Maximoff/Ralph Bohner in WandaVision), that would be a pretty neat wink to the original.

Will Chuck Norris be in the 'Walker' reboot?

There is no official news about whether or not Chuck Norris will be in Walker. Jared told Michael Rosenbaum during his podcast Inside of You that he doesn't know about Chuck's involvement with the show. IMDb doesn't indicate that Chuck will be in Walker, and nor has he said anything on social media. But that doesn't mean a Chuck cameo on Walker won't happen. Surprise appearances like this work best when everyone is, well, surprised.

And just in case you're wondering: Yes, Chuck Norris still appears on TV every now and then even though he formally retired from acting. He may be 81, but we all know Chuck Norris defies the concept of time. Last year, he played a role in Hawaii Five-0, and in 2015, he played himself in an episode of The Goldbergs. Last year he also starred in a commercial for QuickTrip's Snackle line. Chuck may have slowed down, but he's as much of a force as ever.

And he has no problems jumping on social media to shoot down any theories that might hurt his reputation. On January 12, Chuck took to Instagram and made it very clear that the Chuck Norris look-a-like at the Capitol riots on January 6 were most definitely not him, and that he doesn't support violence, nor does he believe the transition of presidential power should be messed with.

"It has come to my attention that unfortunately there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots on January 6th. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. Let me be clear that there is no room for violence of any kind in our society, including in the context of political protests. A peaceful transition of power is fundamental to our democratic system of government. I am and always will be for Law and Order. Your friend, Chuck Norris," he wrote. Written like a true badass.

Just because Chuck isn't a part of Walker (yet!), doesn't make the CW reboot any less awesome. In fact, it already got a green light to be renewed for a second season!