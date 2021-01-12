People Really Thought Chuck Norris Was at the Capitol Riots

Whenever notable public figures come up in the news, folks are always scurrying to find out their political affiliations. Sometimes they're prompted by controversial stories. Recently, people believed they spotted a famous person at the violent pro-Trump protests at the Capitol — Chuck Norris .

Was Chuck Norris really at the Capitol riots?

In short, no. Many Trump devotees who attended the Capitol riots snapped photos with a man who bears a strong resemblance to the martial arts star. But it's not actually him.

Folks uploaded pictures of themselves with the man, who was identified as Matthew Bledsoe. It appears that pictures with him were taken some moments before the riots on the Capitol building took place, and many of these snaps were uploaded to folks' Instagram stories, Twitter accounts, and Facebook pages with "Chuck Norris" mentioned somewhere in the caption.

Wait, so are we just not going to mention the fact that Chuck Norris was at the MAGA insurrection? pic.twitter.com/aIukJpoCmF — DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) January 12, 2021

Saw this on my Facebook today. Chuck Norris was in DC proudly supporting Maga and Trump pic.twitter.com/KN40VrR7FJ — scout (@scoutejwampler) January 6, 2021

Soon word spread on social media that Norris was indeed at the protests in support of the 45th President of the United States. But there were several individuals who doubted it was Norris in the pictures. Although the two men do bear a resemblance, a quick look at the Walker, Texas Ranger star would succinctly put those rumors to bed.

Great now maga is gonna ruin Chuck Norris for me.



Is nothing sacred anymore 😕 — akaRockDots 🌊🌊🐳🇺🇸🐳🌊🌊 (@akaRockDots) January 12, 2021

I don't think that's Chuck Norris.



It doesn't look like any recent photo.



We'll see. But that's my first take. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 12, 2021

If you take a look at side-by-side photos of Bledsoe and a photograph of Norris, then the differences between the two men become readily apparent.

Or...maybe not. I mean yes, this guy could definitely moonlight as a Chuck Norris impersonator if he wanted to. So it's kind of understandable why so many people at the rally would think the jeans-wearing karate practitioner was marching alongside them.