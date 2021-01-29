'Walker': Does the Filming of the Reboot Stay True to Its Texas Roots?

The original Walker, Texas Ranger that starred Chuck Norris became a beloved action series of the '90s. In 1993, viewers instantly loved the show, and for eight seasons, followed Sergeant Cordell Walker (Chuck Norris), the modern-day Texas Ranger and martial arts expert. The hit show came by its Lone Star flavor genuinely; The long-running television series was shot and cast in the state of Texas.

Most primetime network shows were filmed in either Los Angeles or New York, but Norris wanted the show to be authentic and insisted it be filmed in Texas. The vast majority of the show was shot on location, primarily in the Dallas Ft. Worth area.

So, it makes total sense that the reboot Walker would be filmed in some part of Texas since the storyline is centered around Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) returning home to Austin. After the premiere, fans wanted to know where Walker was filmed.