Is the CW's 'Black Lightning' Really Getting Canceled? Sadly, Yes

If you want live-action superhero TV shows, then chances are you've seen what the CW's been offering up over the years. From Smallville, to Gotham, to Arrow, to Supergirl, to Batwoman and a ton others, the network has provided plenty of DC-inspired live-action programming.

Some of the shows have lasted longer than others, however, and there are several that ended up being canceled, and Black Lightning fans want to know if their beloved show is on that list.