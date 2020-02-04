We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: The CW

Geo-Force is Finally Canon in 'Black Lightning'

It looks like Black Lightning is continuing to explore some very interesting new territory as the days wear on. Near the end of January, the show was affected by the Crisis on Infinite Earths event in a most interesting way. The CW superhero show set in the DC Universe now exists in the "Earth-Prime" continuity, and that means some major changes – including the introduction of a beloved character fans had been waiting on: Geo-Force. 

The most recent episode of Black Lightning, called "The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two: Lynn's Addiction," had some very important twists and turns, especially some interesting ones that you may have seen coming as a longtime fan. Be forewarned, however, that following this paragraph are a series of spoilers. If you haven't seen the latest episode of Black Lightning, you may want to steer clear. For everyone else, feel free to read through, and we'll get you up to speed.