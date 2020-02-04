Geo-Force is Finally Canon in 'Black Lightning'

Geo-Force is an integral part of the Justice League of America throughout the comic continuity, and eventually grows up, gets married, then divorced, but remains an important member of the DC Universe. So what we're seeing in Black Lightning is really just the tip of the iceberg for the character, even though there are some big changes being made to him – like his name, for instance. But it's too early to see what will happen next, so we'll have to wait to hear more from this character.