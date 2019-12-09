Check Out These 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' Easter Eggs You May Have Missed!

[Warning: Major spoilers ahead] The wait is finally over, the end of the multiverse is here. In Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 1, Lyla Michaels/Harbinger (Audrey Marie Anderson) gathers together the greatest heroes in the multiverse and brings them to Earth-38 to take a stand against the Anti-Monitor. Unfortunately, the anti-matter and the evil villain's shadow army was too much for the DC heroes and Earth-38 is obliterated.

Luckily, The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) beamed away our Arrowverse heroes, but not before one crucial team member perished. Yes, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) aka the Green Arrow died, sacrificing himself to save 1 billion more people on Supergirl's (Melissa Benoist) earth. While we all continue to mourn the death of our favorite vigilante, check out these surprising Easter eggs you may not have noticed during Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 1.

Source: CW

Did you recognize these Easter eggs in Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 1? In the opening scenes of the first part of the five-episode crossover event, audiences saw numerous earths being destroyed by the Anti-Monitor's anti-matter. If you're a fan of DC films, you may have recognized a few faces.

On Earth-89, a man (Robert Whul) is shown reading a newspaper about Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton), as a red sky looms over his head. The actor played the role of Alexander Knox, a reporter for the Gotham Globe, in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie. If you are a fan of the TV series Titans, you may have recognized a few members of the DC team. Hank Hall/Hawk (Alan Ritchson) and Jason Todd/Robin (Curran Walters) made a quick cameo before Earth-9 was condemned to the anti-matter.

Source: CW

Arrowverse fans probably recognized the third cameo of Ray Terrill/The Ray (Russell Tovey), who appeared in the 2017 epic crossover event. The superhero was flying above his city before his Nazi-run planet, Earth-X, was swallowed by the red sky.

“Holy crimson skies of death!” muttered Dick Grayson/Robin (Burt Ward) right before his earth was decimated. Burt is known for his role as Robin in the 1960's Batman television series. Though it was sad to watch these earths be destroyed by the anti-matter, we very much appreciated the nostalgic cameos.

Source: CW

While Harbinger is rounding up our heroes to fight in the battle for the lives of the entire multiverse, a short scene sees Captain Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ray Palmer/The Atom (Brandon Routh) playing a round of trivia on Earth-1. The emcee was played by Griffin Newman, who is known for his role as Arthur Everest on Amazon's The Tick.

Another major Easter egg pays tribute to Superman: The Movie (1978) as Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch) and Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) say goodbye to their son Jon Kent as he evacuates in an escape pod from Argo. When Lois tearfully says that the new parents will never leave their baby boy, "even in the face of our deaths."