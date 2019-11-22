We Dare You to Try and Count Every Actor Featuring in 'Crisis on Infinite Earth'

The most ambitious Arrowverse crossover event to date will bring together dozens of everyone's favorite superheroes. Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Flash (Grant Gustin), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) and co. will team up to help prevent the world from falling into utter disrepair. The crossover event will tell five, interconnected stories across all five DC series on the CW: Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow. Ready to find out more about the Crisis on Infinite Earth cameos? You know you are.

The Crisis on Infinite Earth cast is a real humdinger. The DC television equivalent to The Avengers: Endgame, this Arrowverse crossover event will feature every single actor and actress who matters. Let's start with the good guys, shall we? The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) will be joined by Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (Grant Gustin), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), The Atom (Brandon Routh) and more to take up the fight against the dissolution of reality as we know it, notes ScreenRant.

As to the villains? LaMonica Garrett will also play The Monitor's devilishly evil, super-destructive other, known as The Anti-Monitor, while an ill-willed Kryptonian will be portrayed by Tom Welling, notes DigitalSpy's Chris Edwards.

What about the Crisis on Infinite Earth plot? The crossover event begins December 8 with Supergirl, which will see The Monitor, Supergirl, and Superman tackle a looming existential crisis and help prevent human existence from being wiped off in one fell swoop. Released on December 8, this part is expected to set the tone for the rest of the series.

Then, on December 9, Batwoman will zoom in on a previously unknown aspect of Superman's life, focusing on the growing opposition between Iris (Candice Patton), Clark Kent (Brandon Routh) and a mysterious Kryptonian. If you thought there's only one Superman, or only one actor playing Superman, think again. Brandon Routh, Tom Welling, and Tyler Hoechlin will take turns playing the role. As ScreenRant hypothesizes, they might even appear alongside each other. (!!!)

The following day, The Flash will feature the much-anticipated Black Lightning (Cress Williams) crossover as he joins Pariah (Tom Cavanagh) to stop The Anti-Monitor. After they put an end to her evil reign, Black Lightning teams up with Barry Allen (John Wesley Shipp), Cisco Ramon (Carles Valdes) and Frost (Danielle Panabaker) to come up with a sufficient masterplan to save the world.

The final two parts will air on January 14 when Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow return. As to the number of actors appearing in the crossover event? It is 39 and counting. As ScreenRant reveals, showrunner Marc Guggenheim didn't rule out the possibility of other superheroes joining in on the action for this epic multiverse saga.